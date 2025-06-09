Bulitavu, Ditoka, Tabuya among ministers with new roles

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced changes to the ministerial responsibilities of his Cabinet Ministers, effective from 19 January.

Sakiasi Ditoka has been appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, while Mosese Bulitavu will assume the role of Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Lynda Tabuya will remain Minister for Information and will also take on the Environment and Climate Change portfolio.

Article continues after advertisement

Charan Jeath Singh has been appointed Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

Ifereimi Vasu will oversee the iTaukei Affairs portfolio, which will include iTaukei culture, heritage and arts.

Tomasi Tunabuna has been appointed Minister for Agriculture and the Sugar Industry.

Prime Minister Rabuka will continue to serve as the Minister responsible for Civil Service and Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics.

He says responsibility for office accommodation and housing units will be transferred to the Ministry of Public Works, while the Ministry of Civil Service will retain its role in setting overall government office accommodation and housing policy.

The Prime Minister has also decided to reassign Sachida Nand as Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development.

Rabuka says the changes come at a crucial time as the Government enters its fourth year of governance, reaffirming its commitment to the nation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.