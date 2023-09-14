Bridging digital divide crucial says Kamikamica

The government is committed to bridging the digital divide in the country.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica made the comment in parliament.

Kamikamica says there are 240 declared sites that have been identified as having poor to no internet connectivity.

However, he adds that these areas do not represent all the areas that have little to no connectivity in Fiji.

“The Ministry has been attending and getting feedback from the Provincial Council meetings on the need for connectivity. This is just to ensure that when connectivity is rolled out we address everybody.”

Kamikamica says that through the law and in collaboration with the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji, a Universal Service Access Fund is available that will be used to fund connectivity.

He adds that we now have a fully constituted TAF Board with a chair, a vice chair, and three board members.