Boost in local production to reduce food imports

The government is now pushing to reduce imported foods following the rise of overseas-sourced products in the country.

Data from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics highlights that imported food accounted for roughly 20 percent of Fiji’s total merchandise imports in 2023.

At the launch of Fiji’s first Agribusiness Incubation Centre on Wednesday, Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica emphasized the urgent need to reduce imports and boost local food production.

“So of course the need to import substitute is very important, so you know like those kind of products we can encourage, to sort of develop more resilient domestic supply and also.”

He acknowledged that locally produced food remains low, and that the new incubation centre is a key step towards increasing domestic output while also expanding Fiji’s exports abroad.

Kamikamica further emphasized the need for strategic planning to reduce costly imports, boost exports, and strengthen Fiji’s agricultural sector.

“In order for us to become really successful at agriculture in Fiji we need to restructure the way we do agriculture and part of that is supporting the small farmers but at the same time trying to bring in larger operators, that can help with both expertise, supply chain control and also access to both domestic and external markets – so that’s the big plan but you know one step at a time, we are now doing incubation at the moment and you’re correct its all part of a broad plan.”

Agricultural Minister Tomasi Tunabuna commented on government efforts to cut dependence on imported food while maximizing local production.

“Recognising its importance we must continue to invest in innovative agriculture practice, infrastructure and capacity building to help farmers increase productivity and diversify their crops.

Tunabuna said the launch of Fiji’s first Agribusiness Incubator allows the agricultural ministry to provide growers with market access, support, and help to minimize food imports while boosting domestic production.

