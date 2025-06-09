Beautification drives Savusavu growth

The Ministry of Local Government is working closely with the Savusavu Town Council to strengthen the beautification efforts.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Maciu Nalumisa highlighted that beautification is a key component of the NaVualiku Tourism Program.

He says a full-time officer has been appointed to lead these initiatives.

The project is funded by the World Bank, and the Council is looking for a suitable site for landfill in the Savusavu.

He says $6.75 million has been allocated for solid waste management and the landfill project, spanning from Savusavu to Labasa.

“This initiative is also one of the components of the NaVualiku Tourism Project. Environmental stakeholders and the working group are working closely to ensure that this project is carried out efficiently and effectively.”

Assistant Minister for Transport, Naisa Tuinaceva, echoed similar sentiments, stating that Savusavu town can be a tourism hub.

“Despite the modest population of around 6,000, Savusavu stands as an entry point for Vanua Levu’s tourism. With high-value resorts, it is a hotspot for Fiji’s tourism.”

NaVualiku Tourism Program aims to enhance the infrastructure in Savusavu that will create more jobs by attracting tourists.

The Ministry is also developing a tourism master plan for Savusavu in line with the Blue Town model.

