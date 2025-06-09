Balawa reaches out as discontent grows among PA youth

People’s Alliance General Secretary, Sila Balawa.

The People’s Alliance General Secretary, Sila Balawa, is urging frustrated party youths to return to the table for talks, saying the door remains open despite recent public criticism.

The call comes amid growing online discontent from former youth supporters who claim they have been neglected and excluded since the party’s election victory.

Balawa reaffirmed the importance of the youth movement, describing it as the “engine room” that powered The People’s Alliance to success in the 2022 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

Balawa says he understands the concerns being raised by some former volunteers online but believes open dialogue is the way forward.

“I worked with them from 2021 through 2022 and I really am appreciative. They did a lot of work, and the party being the major partner in government today was due in large part to the participation and the hard work by the youth.”

He acknowledged that while only a few have gone public, some youths feel let down by promises made during the campaign — possibly by candidates who are now serving as government ministers.

However, he maintains the party remains open and inclusive.

“This is the party they helped form. The door is always open to them. They can come in at any time and we can sit down, have a cup of tea or a few bowls of yaqona, and have discussions.”

Balawa added that the party is ready to raise their concerns with relevant ministers to help resolve any outstanding issues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.