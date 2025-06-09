Balawa hails Kamikamica’s resignation as honourable act

The People’s Alliance General Secretary, Sila Balawa, has described Manoa Kamikamica’s decision to step down from his ministerial portfolio as an “honourable act” that restores integrity in public office.

Kamikamica resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade earlier this week following charges laid against him by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Balawa says the move, while unexpected, reflects a rare example of accountability in Fijian politics.

“He still remains a Member of Parliament, but stepping down as a Minister means he’s allowing for investigations to proceed unhindered. He has done something that has been missing for decades, doing the right thing, the honourable thing, and he has my respect for that.”

He added that Kamikamica’s decision sets a standard for other leaders, reminding Fijians of a time when stepping aside during investigations was common.

“It’s the sign of a good leader, one who is willing to step aside and let things be investigated before moving forward.”

Balawa noted that the party has yet to receive formal feedback from its branches and divisions regarding the development.

Kamikamica faces charges of perjury and an alternative charge of giving false information to a public servant.

Party Leader and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reassured members and supporters that Kamikamica remains the deputy party leader and will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament under the People’s Alliance banner.

