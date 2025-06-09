Bainivalu empowers Gau communities

Source: Ministry of Fisheries

Gau Island welcomed Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, during her official visit to Lomaiviti Province this week.

The Minister, accompanied by her support team, engaged in a series of community focused activities aimed at strengthening local fisheries and forestry initiatives.

Her visit began at Lovu village’s Narocake Pine Scheme, where she inspected ongoing forestry efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

She later handed over a boat and engine to the Nawaikama Women’s Cooperative, encouraging the group to expand their fishing operations and improve livelihoods.

Bainivalu also hosted talanoa sessions in both villages, encouraging open dialogue on sustainable resource management and community development.

She received a briefing at the Fisheries Service Center in Qarani, gaining firsthand insights into the island’s current programs and challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.