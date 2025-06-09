Bainimarama gets suspended sentence

File photo

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been handed a 12 months imprisonment sentence suspended for three years.

Bainimarama’s sentence was handed down by Justice Thushara Rajasinghe this afternoon.

Bainimarama was found guilty for making a demand with a menace to the then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to terminate two police officers or to resign.

The incident happened in 2021.

He is not to commit a crime within the next three years or will be jailed for one year.

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho was facing two counts of abuse of office was acquitted by the high court in this matter.

He was found not guilty of the charge against him.

