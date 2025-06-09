Baby show celebrates parenting and resilience

The annual Baby Show at the 2025 Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North

The annual Baby Show at the 2025 Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North shed light on the realities of parenting, with many participants sharing stories of resilience in the face of adversity.

King Contestant Tucibi Matavesi said it was emotional to hear the stories of single mothers but inspiring to see them still bring their children to the Baby Show.

He acknowledged the festival for creating a space where all mothers felt included.

Intern doctor and Miss Island Accommodation Peggy Ravusivo emphasized the need for greater support for women, especially at crucial stages of child development.

“It’s a nurturing soul and that comfort, because if we don’t provide it at this impressionable age, it could manifest as behavioural inadequacies causing wider social issues.”

Police Officer and Miss Northern Civil Services Zureen Zaahan highlighted the importance of fatherhood and shared parenting.

“Parenthood is not just a mother’s job. Fathers play an important role too, and their presence here today shows support and encouragement for both mothers and children.”

Close to 100 babies participated in the Baby Show today.

