Ba Family lose 7-bedroom house in a fire

A devastating fire has shattered the Christmas season for three families residing in a 7-bedroom house in Vunisamaloa, Ba.

Fortunately, the quick actions of those in the house avoided a potential catastrophe, with all occupants managing to escape unharmed last Thursday.

A family member Ambika Nandan expresses relief that no injuries were sustained despite the intensity of the blaze.

Nandan says the affected households are now facing the daunting challenge of rebuilding their lives from the ashes.

He says the holiday season has taken a tragic turn for us, and any assistance, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping us rebuild.

Currently displaced, the families are temporarily seeking refuge elsewhere.