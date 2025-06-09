Australia strengthens ties with Fiji Police Force

Source: Fiji Police Force

The Australian Federal Police has reaffirmed its ongoing support for the Fiji Police Force with the recent handover of new equipment to assist the work of the Criminal Investigations Department’s Digital Forensic Unit.

The handover was conducted by AFP Senior Officer Suva, Detective Superintendent Grant Liddy, and received by Director CID, Senior Superintendent of Police Serupepeli Neiko.

The equipment will bolster the Digital Forensic Unit’s capacity to conduct investigations involving digital evidence and cyber-related crimes.

The assistance is part of the Solesolevaki Memorandum of Understanding between the two law enforcement agencies, which focuses on strengthening collaboration and capacity building across various policing areas.

Under the MOU, the AFP continues to support the FPF in programs related to investigations, leadership development, and the FPF UPLIFT program, an initiative aimed at enhancing police-public trust through transformative institutional reforms.

