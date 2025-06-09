Auditor flags gaps in iTaukei Affairs finances

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Auditor General’s Office has identified several concerns during its review of the iTaukei Affairs Board’s financial reports.

Key issues include unreconciled accounts, delays in the filing system, and insufficient documentation to support financial statements.

Auditor General Finau Nagera notes that some of these challenges date back as far as 16 years, with missing or incomplete documents hindering the accuracy of the Board’s financial records.

Auditor General Finau Nagera [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

“The availability of documents to support the balances that are reflected in the financial statements. We are talking about the financial statements 15 years ago and the records management ensuring that there is sufficient evidence to support the balances in the financial statements.”



Esrom Immanuel [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Esrom Immanuel, Chair of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, emphasized the need to address these issues, stating that such shortcomings point to a lack of accountability and transparency within the Board’s operations.



Sereana Matakibau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Sereana Matakibau, Deputy Chief Executive of the Corporate Division at the iTaukei Affairs Board, acknowledged these ongoing challenges, which she said have impacted the Board’s ability to deliver services effectively.

In response, the Board has established additional storage facilities to organize and safeguard documents pending audit.

The Board is working to clear off the backlog, hoping to provide the reports in the last 16 years for auditing before the end of this year.

