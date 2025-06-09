Asia-Pacific risks HIV surge by 2050

The fight against HIV/AIDS in the Asia-Pacific is facing critical challenges due to funding cuts, rising infections, and gaps in prevention and treatment, says UNAIDS Regional Director Eamonn Murphy.

Murphy warns that if current trends continue, HIV cases in the region could more than double by 2050.

The latest data shows that Asia-Pacific is not on track to meet the 95-95-95 targets by 2025 — a global goal where 95% of people know their HIV status, 95% of those are on treatment, and 95% achieve viral suppression.

“We need countries to take a critical look at the epidemic, the data is there, we know what it’s saying, and then take the right action not just for the programs, but also where the spending is going. The funding must flow to the most effective interventions.”

Murphy stresses the need for investment in psychosocial care and support, working closely with affected communities.

He says this is essential to ensure that investments in medicine translate to better adherence, viral suppression, and fewer transmissions, improving quality of life for individuals and families.

Meanwhile, Living Positive Fiji Founder Jone Lal says access to HIV services remains a major issue in Fiji.

“A few people live far away from the clinics, and there are only three hubs here in Fiji or sexual reproductive clinics where one can get tested. Or they don’t have enough money for transport, so they miss appointments or drop out of care.”

Lal adds that counseling, peer support, and community outreach are critical to keeping people on treatment, especially in the face of stigma and misinformation.

