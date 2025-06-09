Aruka Fiji boosts women’s independence in Labasa

Aruka Fiji is extending its reach to the Northern Division with a program designed to support marginalized and at-risk women through skills training, counselling, and entrepreneurship development.

Director and Founder Inoke Drauna says the initiative, funded by Women’s Fund Fiji, has already trained more than 50 women across three divisions since it began in June.

He says the program focuses on entrepreneurship, income-generating projects, and psychosocial support, including counselling and rehabilitation for women overcoming addiction.

“We started off in June where we graduated over 12 marginalized and at-risk youths. These are women that are mostly from vulnerable communities, are mostly on the streets. We then moved to the West, where 22 also graduated from a 12-module program.”

Drauna adds that the team is currently running training for residents of Bulileka Hart in Labasa, with plans to expand further into the remaining division, with hopes of including more women from across the country.

Participant Ateca Maiqalau acknowledges the effort, saying it gives single mothers and widows the chance to become more independent and self-reliant.

“Most of us moms, we thought that only we can go to office and we can get money from there. So after the three days program we had with the Aruka group, it comes to mind that even when we are at home, we can still earn the same as others working in offices. We can do the same thing here in the Hart home.”

Aruka Fiji has also conducted profiling in several communities to align programs with the needs of vulnerable women and girls.

Its long-term goal is to empower women to become self-reliant while building safer and more resilient communities.

