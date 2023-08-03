ANZ steps up its focus on sustainability

[File Photo]

All new ANZ credit cards in Fiji will be produced using a minimum of 70 percent recycled plastic, as the bank steps up its focus on sustainability.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says that since May last year, ANZ has switched almost 34,000 Visa debit cards to recycled plastic, demonstrating how the banking sector can role model sustainability in the community.

Yazbek says that with almost 5,500 ANZ credit cards in circulation in Fiji, this is a significant way for them to move towards a more sustainable future.

He adds that there is no change to the look and feel or security aspects of the cards.

Yazbek says studies undertaken by the supplier of recycled plastic reveal a 44 to 60 percent reduction in the carbon footprint, compared to ‘first use’ plastic.