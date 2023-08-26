Ali condemns police intervention

Human rights activists denounce the police’s decision to stop former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and other Fijifirst politicians from participating in a protest.

Shamima Ali says the police’s intervention to stop politicians from participating in the anti-Fukushima nuclear waste release yesterday is undemocratic.

Ali says a citizen of this country, whether a politician or anyone else, has the right to participate, express their views and grievances, and demand accountability.

She says the police cannot decide who can and cannot attend unless there is a threat to national security, and there weren’t any yesterday.

Ali says Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum, and every other politician had the right to participate in the demonstration.

She adds that Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum were instrumental in suppressing many human rights over the last 16 years. But as a human rights activist, Ali believes everyone is entitled to their human rights, even the worst criminals.

Ali is calling on the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, to ensure that these incidents are not repeated and that the police espouse the professional and ethical attitudes and actions required for good policing in a democratic society.