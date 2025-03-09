Ali calls for more women in leadership

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali has expressed concerns about the laxity of women in leadership role particularly in politics.

She says, despite women making significant strides male dominated sectors such as the disciplinary forces, infrastructure, economics, law and aviation Ali noted that political leadership remains an area of significant gender disparity.

Ali attributed the underrepresentation of women in political leadership to the way women are treated in certain spaces.

“We don’t see women in leadership roles and particularly in parliament and we are very backward as far as parliament is concerned, and things happened, the way women are treated in parliament, political party and the hierarchy of our religious organisation, it does not show that people are committed to having women as leaders.”

While Ali acknowledges the progress women have made in academic fields she emphasised that more work needs to be done in politics and other leadership spaces.

Additionally, Ali noted says FWCC noted the significant impact of women in various areas, including technology, climate change and drug abuse.

She also highlighted, the issue of unreported rapes with many cases involving younger perpetrators.

Ali says, that streamlining processes and sensitizing relevant organisations can bring about meaningful change in addressing the issue.

