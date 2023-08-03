AIBD stands ready to assist Fiji’s media industry's development

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development has commended the restoration of media freedom by the new Coalition Government and reaffirmed its support for Fiji’s media industry development.

AIBD is a regional intergovernmental organization servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

AIBD CEO and Secretariat Director Philomena Gnanapragasam paid a courtesy visit to Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Gnanapragasam says journalists are able to carry out their duties without any restrictions, and people are also able to exercise their right to “freedom of expression” in the democratic society of Fiji.

She adds that AIBD would like to collaborate with Fiji through opportunities aimed at the development of digital broadcasting technology and Fiji’s information and media sectors.

The discussion between the two focused on new partnership initiatives through which AIBD can support the Fiji Government’s national needs and priorities.

Assistant Minister Qereqeretabua acknowledged AIBD’s commitment to work with Fiji primarily in areas of media industry development, capacity building and training, and women’s leadership and development.

She welcomed the AIBD’s interest in hosting the 2024 AIBD General Conference in Fiji and also providing training and awareness programs on the importance of media and their role in national development.