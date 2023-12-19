Adhered to approved sugarcane variety

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Sugar Industry is taking a firm stance on sugarcane cultivation practices, urging all farmers to abstain from planting unapproved varieties during the upcoming 2023–2024 planting season.

According to the Sugar Ministry, recent random field visits have revealed instances of non-compliance, with some farmers disregarding previous advisories from both the Ministry and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

The Ministry emphasized the critical importance of planting only approved sugarcane varieties, cautioning that farmers who choose otherwise will bear the responsibility for any consequences arising from the use of unapproved crops.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has undergone extensive testing and approval on a number of varieties based on strict standards encompassing quality, resilience, yield potential, and general appropriateness to local soil conditions and the unique climate of Fiji.

The ministry clarified that farms cultivating unapproved varieties will be ineligible for grants provided by the Ministry for the upcoming season.