Accountability the way to redemption

Savenaca Narube

Economist Savenaca Narube is calling for accountability from those responsible for the state of the economy.

Narube says that those who squander tax payers’ money, abuse their offices, and break the law need to be held accountable.

This, he says, will help restore confidence in the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Corruption destroys initiative. Corruption destroys the economy and destroys confidence. The second is that I wish we could make appointments based on merit. This is probably wishful thinking in a political world.”

Narube speaking at the National Economic Summit says there is a sense of optimism and restoration amongst economic players, but we are not out of the woods yet.

This as the economy is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 growth in 2025, which is a relatively long way away.