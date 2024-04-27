Crucial game for playoff hopes: Savea

Moana Pasifika centre and former All Black Julian Savea [left] and the Fijian Drua players

Today’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika in Lautoka is crucial to both team’s playoff hopes.

This as the Drua and Moana Pasifika currently sit in the seventh and eighth position respectively on the point’s ladder.

Moana Pasifika centre and former All Black Julian Savea says every game from here until the final round of the regular season will count towards the visitor’s hopes for their first-ever appearance in the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals.

“It’s a pretty massive game for both teams, for us, it’s probably the best season we’ve had so far but we’re not settled and happy just to stay there. We want to keep improving so massive game for us.”

The Drua play Moana Pasifika in the next hour at Churchill Park.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.