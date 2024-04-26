Spine sizzles as Storm pile on points over Bunnies

[Source: NRL]

Storm superstars Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen dug deep into their bag of tricks to continue their ANZAC Day record with a statement 54-20 win over the Rabbitohs.

Melbourne know how to lift on April 25, having now won eight consecutive ANZAC clashes but Craig Bellamy’s men well and truly hit top gear at AAMI Park, running in six tries in the first 36 minutes.

The win could come at a loss however, with im-form winger Xavier Coates hobbling from the field with a hamstring injury after celebrating a first half hat-trick.

Storm’s spine stamped their authority early with Jahrome Hughes chipping the ball in the air for Papenhuyzen who opened the scoring for Melbourne.

The Storm added a second try just three minutes later, showing some early confidence when Munster kicked on the first tackle of a set restart and the ball bounced up for Coates to score in the corner.

The Rabbitohs kicked into gear in the 18th minute when Cody Walker sent Jacob Gagai over in the left corner with some nice footwork in the lead up.

Munster and Coates combined again in the 28th minute with the Maroons five-eighth catching Taane Milne out before looping the ball over to hand the in-form winger a double.

Come the 30th minute and Nelson Asofa-Solomona had his side on the front foot after taking the ball 30 metres in his first touch and Nick Meaney carried momentum through to the next play, taking on the line before finding Will Warbrick in support.

Just three minutes later and another pinpoint kick from Munster on the run sent Coates over for a first half hattrick courtesy of some nice lead up work from Papenhuyzen.

Storm’s spine continued to haunt the Rabbitohs and hooker Harry Grant had a try of his own just before the break, scooting out of dummy half and spinning his way over the line to make it six tries for the half.

Melbourne started the second half like they finished the first and extended their lead 36-4 with Papenhuyzen scooting out of dummy half for a double.

The Rabbitohs however, refused to lie down and Walker once again stood up at five-eighth to hand Gagai a second in the left corner.

The Rabbitohs were in again seven minutes later, shifting the ball right before Taane Milne powered through fill-in winger Tyran Wishart to reduce the deficit 36-14.

South Sydney made it three tries in nine minutes when skipper Cameron Murray brought down a Dean Hawkins bomb, silencing the Melbourne faithful.

With no doubt some stern words coming from the coach’s box, Storm wrestled back momentum and well and truly iced the game when Munster got a try of his own, sneaking over for his first try of the season.

Wishart was next to cash in on the left edge with Munster bringing up his tally of assists to four before Joe Chan got the final try of the onslaught, pulling down a Hughes bomb to blow the scoreline out 54-20.

In other matches, Roosters defeated Dragon 60 – 18 and Titans beat Warriors 27 – 24.