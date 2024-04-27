Plans to establish medical institute in Fiji

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Global Head of Mission, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai reveals ambitious plans for establishing a new Sai Sanjeevani Institute of Medical Sciences in Fiji to up-skill local health professionals.

He highlighted this while marking Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital’s two-year anniversary in Suva this week.

While stressing the need for more capacity-building for local health professionals, he stated that they will also consider providing scholarships to students.

“Which will help the children, the young students of Fiji, as well as the doctors, nurses, and paramedics to up-skill themselves with global standards of healthcare, and all this training will be provided as usual, absolutely free of charge.”

The Global Head of Mission also highlights the institute’s objective to offer training opportunities to healthcare personnel nationwide, spanning across the Ministry of Health and various hospitals and medical facilities throughout Fiji.