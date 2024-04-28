Premier League 'too powerful' for us: Wilder

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United contract runs until the summer of 2025 [Source: BBC]

Manager Chris Wilder says the Premier League has been “too powerful” for relegated Sheffield United this season but that supporters can “trust him” to stay at the club beyond the summer.

The Blades’ relegation was confirmed after Saturday’s heavy 5-1 defeat by Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Wilder, who replaced Paul Heckingbottom in December, has a year left to run on his current contract at Bramall Lane but has vowed to “get it right” as his team start to plan for next season’s Championship campaign.