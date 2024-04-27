Ro Filipe initiates revival of Road Safety Council

Discussions are underway to bring back the Road Safety Council to curb irresponsible road behavior and enhance road safety awareness.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

With 19 road accidents recorded this year, Ro Filipe is stressing the need for a dedicated team to specifically focus on awareness and monitoring.

The Council was established in the late 1994; however, it was abolished in 2010 by the previous administration.

Ro Filipe says the re-establishment of the Road Safety Council will help improve driver efficiency and productivity, which will reduce the risks of road accidents.

“So we need to bring that back and adequately funded so that road safety is not only I mean standing on the road but it’s also the whole society approach starting from school and also the general population, the public and the messaging.”

Ro Filipe says they will be allocating a budget for the re-establishment.