World Cup qualification 'changes a lot' for Ireland

[Source: BBC]

Ireland coach Scott Bemand believes his side’s qualification for the World Cup can have a huge impact on the game in the country.

Their third-place finish in the Women’s Six Nations, secured by beating Scotland in Belfast on Saturday, ensured passage to the tournament in England next year.

Having missed out on qualification last time around, Ireland have not featured in a World Cup since finishing eighth on home soil in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

“It changes a lot of things,” said Bemand.

“There’s a lot of these girls have never been to a World Cup. There’s a lot of supporters out there that are now taking an interest in the game, that have never been able to support Irish women in a World Cup.”