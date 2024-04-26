Turuva inks deal with Tigers

[Source:: Wests Tigers/Facebook]

Fiji Bati star Sunia Turuva who is an off-contract Panthers winger has signed a three-year deal with the West Tigers.

The 21-year-old, who was NRL Rookie of the Year last season, will link up with Wests Tigers at the end of the 2024 season.

He will join fellow Fiji internationals Api Koroisau and Jahream Bula, as well as current Panthers teammate, Jarome Luai.

Turuva set the NRL alight in 2023 scoring 12 tries in 26 appearances in the Panthers premiership-winning season, and he has continued that same form into 2024.

His double against Wests Tigers in Bathurst last weekend took his season tally to eight tries from seven games.

Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall says he is excited by what Sunia will bring to the club.

He adds that Turuva is a great signing for the club and a genuine footy player who has great versatility.

The side looks forward to welcoming Turuva and his family to the club.