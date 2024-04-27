Landowners advocate for reversal of land status

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu of Sabeto in Nadi conducted a silent protest at the Prime Minister's office in Suva.

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu of Sabeto in Nadi conducted a silent protest at the Prime Minister’s office in Suva.

They are advocating for the reversal of the land status at Vulani Island from state freehold back to native land.

Talenaika Clan Leader Sitiveni Vuniyayawa, representing the Yavusa’s Board of Trustees expressed their longstanding desire for the return of this land.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuniyayawa says for decades, the Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu pursued the return of the piece of land which holds significant cultural and economic importance for their community.

“Since then, from 1951, we have been after this land. Originally, it was 125 acres, but the amount of land including the Tiri Land in there, it’s almost up to 400 or 500 acres…. return the land to us”

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu seeks not only the return of their ancestral land but also accountability from the developers who have held it, for the past 16 years without engaging with the village or the Yavusa.

“We have been waiting for so long to have this land back, We are now educated and we can develop our own land, this is the sole reason we want this piece of land back. We are the fourth generations that has been fighting for this land, so please we need our land.”

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filiomoni Vosarogo acknowledged that this issue had been neglected by previous governments.

“The discussions about Vulani Island has been a discussions that the Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu has raised with government, we are not the first one that are receiving it now, and it’s the previous three government. We are trying to resolve at the best as we can. I’ve been to the village of Sabeto and met with Turaga ni Yavusa and its people two months ago. From the meeting we are going to look into the claims together so that we can all agree and what to do. The story has a lot of emotion complications with it, so its going to be handled with compassion as well as understanding the agility, as it involved alot of people, they have seen things that may have been done in the past that were not fair.”

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu is prepared to develop the land to generate income and opportunities for its members, signaling their readiness to actively participate in its management and utilization.