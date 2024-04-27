More drugs discovered

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has made several arrests in the Lautoka area over the last 48-hour period for alleged drug-related offences.

A 48-year-old man was arrested along Yasawa Street on Thursday following the discovery of several clear plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

A second arrest made along Yasawa Street on the same day led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man also found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Yesterday, Police arrested a 32-year-old man along Drasa Avenue after he was found with a plastic containing white crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine and sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.