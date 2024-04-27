No discussion for deep sea mining, says PM

The coalition government is highly likely to refrain from venturing into deep-sea mining until after 2030.

The previous administration supported a moratorium on joining other states with the aim of protecting our oceans from deep-sea mining, and Prime Minister

Sitiveni Rabuka says that his government will maintain that position.

Rabuka says Fiji is not involved in any discussions at this moment regarding deep-sea mining.

Meanwhile, the Cook Islands is poised to be the first country in the region to venture into deep sea mining, while the French government has indicated it is going to support research work in the region with the desire to discuss the potential of explorations in other waters in the Pacific.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica, who was recently tasked with looking for investors to invest in Fiji’s tuna industry, says deep sea mining can generate substantial wealth, but Fiji is not interested at this stage.

“Not at this point, there is still a ban on deep sea mining, but you know some of the government islands are starting to look at it seriously, but again, there is an opportunity for export, but again, the concern for everyone is the environment.”

Kamikamica says Fiji will always be cautious about economic activities that can harm the environment.