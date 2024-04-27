Suva schools battle for spot to represent district

The Suva Primary School Netball Association finals are currently underway at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, featuring schools from the Suva to Nasinu area competing in age groups from under nine to under 14.

The schools are aiming to earn a chance to represent the district in the Inter-District competition.

Association President Elenoa Vadei says this year’s competition has really stepped up and this will make selection hard.

The 20 participating schools are vying for a spot to represent the district in the Inter-District competition.

This competition will take place in Nadi next week.