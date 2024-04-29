ODPP sanctions charge for alleged murder accused

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has sanctioned the charge against a 21-year-old man from Savusavu for the alleged murder of a 58-year-old man in Tavuki, Taveuni earlier this month.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that the man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on his body and was discovered by his daughter in his home.

He will be produced at the Taveuni Magistrates Court today.