Brumbies stun unbeaten Hurricanes in Canberra

[Source: Brumbies/Facebook]

The ACT Brumbies have breathed new life into their Super Rugby Pacific title charge, knocking off the league-leading Hurricanes 27-19 at GIO Stadium.

Power-running and a clinical display from their forward pack helped the Brumbies sprint away to an early 24-5 lead they would never relinquish, handing the visitors their first loss of the season.

Five-eighth Noah Lolesio confidently pulled the strings via foot as his side withstood the Hurricanes’ second-half fightback, with his two penalty goals giving them the breathing room they needed.

It was the Brumbies’ first win of the season against a top-four side, having fallen short against the Chiefs and the Blues.

Intent on responding to last weekend’s embarrassing 46-7 defeat to the Blues in New Zealand, the Brumbies delivered the best 20 minutes of their campaign to date and raced to a 21-5 lead.

A perfect cut-out pass from Ryan Lonergan got Lolesio the opening points in the corner, and even a quick response from Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia didn’t knock their confidence.

Content with powering the ball up the middle of the park via their bruising carriers, centre Tamati Tua burst through the line to score, before winger Ollie Sapsford capped a beautifully worked team move for their third try.

Numia’s second kept the Hurricanes within 12 points at halftime, and All Black talent Jordie Barrett benefited when his side finally found some space for their backs to work in, scoring early in the second half.

Game management became key for the Brumbies, winning field position well in the second half to stifle the dangerous Hurricanes.

Tua was close to best-on-ground, churning out 100m-plus through a series of violent runs.

Returning Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa played 40 minutes in his first game since rupturing his Achilles against the All Blacks in July.

But winger Corey Toole left the contest early with a foot injury he appeared to suffer in the first half, and star centre Len Ikitau was taken off after a head knock.

Bench prop Blake Schoupp joined them on the injured list, stretchered off late in the piece as his Brumbies fought to hold on to their lead.

