MGM U14 eye all grades title

The Mahatma Ghandi Primary School Under-14 teams have advanced to the quarterfinal of the Suva Primary Schools Inter-Primary competition after defeating Chauhan Memorial School 1-0 yesterday.

The school is among the 17 schools vying for supremacy in this year’s competition at the HFC Bank Stadium Suva.

The three-day meet, which started yesterday morning saw their Under-14 side book a first-ever quarterfinals spot after winning two of their four games yesterday.

U-14 Manager Nikita Prasad says the team began training at the start of the term, and the students have impressed with their dedication and performance.

“Well our u14 teams have really paid off and we’ve trained very hard for this competition and we are looking forward to the best and we are also hoping for a win. From our management to our teachers and our staff, all are working together as a team and hoping to take all grades.”

She adds the school has been participating over the years with minimal results but their performance this year has improved immensely.

The team is hoping to make a statement and claim as many age grade titles as possible.

Over 900 students are competing in the competition with day two commencing today before the finals on Saturday.