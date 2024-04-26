Vasu clarifies TLTB consultation suspension

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, has addressed concerns and misrepresentations circulating on social media regarding the temporary suspension of the iTaukei Land Trust Board’s consultations on Crown Grant and Native Grant lands.

Vasu says this suspension is due to the establishment of a Steering Group by the Cabinet, tasked with developing a structured policy framework and procedural guidelines for handling CG and NG claims.

He says misrepresentations on social media have suggested that this pause might lead to indefinite delays or alterations in the handling of land claims.

However, the government assures the public that these claims are incorrect.

The Minister says the suspension is a strategic decision to enhance the management of CG and NG consultations, ensuring alignment with the Constitution of Fiji, the State Lands Act, and the iTaukei Land Trust Act, thereby maintaining fairness and legality in all dealings.

The initial focus of the Steering Group is to develop a comprehensive policy framework and procedures governing future management and consultation processes related to these lands.

Once established, the iTaukei Land Trust Board will resume its consultations.

Vasu emphasizes that this pause is not indefinite but a necessary measure to allow for a more structured and effective approach to land administration.

This ensures that consultations, once resumed, are conducted under a robust legal framework supporting transparent and equitable outcomes.

Further updates on the progress of the Steering Group’s work and the resumption of consultations will be provided in due course.

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs appreciates the public’s understanding and patience, urging everyone to rely on official communications for accurate