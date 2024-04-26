Minister cautions youths

Youth Minister Jese Saukuru [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports Fiji/Facebook]

Youth Minister Jese Saukuru is calling on young Fijians to stay alert and take necessary precautions against HIV.

He notes the worrying HIV trends and cases in Fiji.

Today, he was part of the Interdenominational Youth service in Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the ‘Healing and Harmony: A Youth Restoration Program’ aims to bring positive change and offer a new beginning for those who have been affected by various challenges.

Saukuru emphasizes the importance of coming together to support one another and restore hope to those who have been struggling.

The Minister also highlighted the belief that healing is possible and restoration can be attained through faith, support and unity.