Businessman charged for deceptive act

A businessman appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of Obtaining a Financial Advantage by Deception.

Nahroon Buksh has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It is alleged that between December 10th, 2020, and August 23rd, 2021, in the Central Division, Buksh pretended to be a licensed Real Estate Agent and purportedly sold a property in Kinoya.

The property was sold to a couple, and as a result, Buksh allegedly dishonestly obtained a financial advantage of $6,000.

Junior State Counsel Rajiv Pathak informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Resident Magistrate granted Buksh a non-cash bail of $1,000 and ordered him not to re-offend while on bail.

He has also been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to the FICAC Suva Office once a month.

The accused was also ordered to surrender all travel documents to the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to May 22nd for mention and to check on the second phase of disclosures.