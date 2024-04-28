Boosting Fiji’s turmeric production

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and waterways Fiji/facebook]

More farmers in the Nadroga and Navosa provinces are venturing into commercial turmeric farming.

The National Turmeric Taskforce conducted a workshop at Nasaucoko Village in Navosa where farmers discussed ways to boost turmeric production to develop the crop for domestic and export markets.

Senior Agriculture Officer Tailevu, Esava Tuimoala says the visit will enable them to collate information to further enhance the production of turmeric so that everyone along the supply chain benefits starting with farmers.

“The team is here today to share and gather information on boosting the country’s turmeric farming production and exportation. We should start treating turmeric farming production like tobacco and many more, and ways to maintain it, so we will begin visiting other villages conducting workshops.”

51-year-old turmeric farmer Aseri Mataivalu says with their turmeric farming, she was able to earn good money with her husband for their family.

“This is an income generating activity for my family and it helps me to provide financial assistance for my children and also with the contributions towards the church and the Vanua.”

Nasoni Kuruyago who is 25-years-old acknowledged the taskforce for their valuable insights also highlighting the potential for youth involvement in farming.

“I really learned a lot from the Ministry of Agriculture team, on ways we can boost our turmeric production here in the village and I am encouraging youths to go into farming, of any produce because you can really earn good money to help support your family and communities.”

According to data from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, Fiji’s agriculture exports in 2020, when compared to 2019, showed notable increases in turmeric, apart from other commodities like kava, dalo, and ginger.

The increase is around FJ$7.7 million in 2020, with major increases in exports to the United States, Canada, Netherlands and Australia.