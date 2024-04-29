Council takes proactive steps towards sustainable future

[File Photo]

The Trash Boom Pilot Project aims to reduce plastic usage.

It also focuses on enhancing recycling programs and improving overall waste management infrastructure.

Nasinu Town Council has launched this project in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Bio Energy Trash Boom.

Article continues after advertisement

Council Chair Felix Magnus states that this is part of a proactive step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for communities in Nasinu.

He emphasizes that by introducing trash booms at strategic locations, the team will reduce the flow of plastics and other debris into our oceans and rivers, thereby protecting marine life and preserving our natural ecosystems.

The Trash Boom Pilot Project involves the installation of barriers designed to capture and collect trash before it can enter sensitive water bodies.

This initiative, Magnus says not only addresses immediate environmental impacts but also fosters a culture of responsibility and active participation among community members in waste management efforts.

He adds that while this project marks a crucial step forward, it is part of a comprehensive approach needed to combat the persistent issue of waste pollution.