Mataks FC beat Suva FC to confirm final at OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Mana brothers have led Mataks FC past Suva FC 5-1 and into the final with a game to spare at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia.

Junior Mana scored the first goal and Ellis Mana to put Mataks 2-1 up before a red card to Suva’s Niki Chand effectively killed the game as a contest in the 26th minute. Mataks took full advantage with the extra player and Ellis Mana tapped in his second of the game before Suva FC were able to replace Chand.

Junior Mana scored his second to leave the Fijian side reeling and Ellis Mana claimed his hat-trick with a late strike to the delight of his legion of Solomon Islands fans. The result guarantees a Mataks FC final on Sunday against New Caledonian side AS PTT regardless of the result of the remaining three round robin matches.

Mataks FC knew a win would secure a place in the final with a game to spare and they started the match like they meant business.

Junior mana fired the Solomon Islands team in front in the fifth minute after a nice one two with Billy Afi.

The goal sparked an almost immediate response from the Fijian champions. National captain Filipe Baravilala, usually a rock at the back, pushed forward and caused trouble for the Mataks defence.

In the 11th minute Suva FC captain Rajneel Singh fired home from an acute angle to level the scores. Both sides had a couple of half chances but there was no further scoring in the half.

Mataks started the second half as they did the first with and should have taken the lead in the second minute when Billy Afi missed a tap in at the far post.

They didn’t have to wait long to take the lead though with Ellis Mana firing home a minute later.

The red card a few minutes later effectively sealed the outcome.

SUVA FC 1 (Rajneel SINGH 11’)

MATAKS FC 5 (Junior MANA 5’28’ Ellis MANA 23’27 38′)

HT 1-1