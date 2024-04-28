Sigatoka unveils new amphitheater

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Sigatoka Town officially opened its new outdoor amphitheater today, marking a significant milestone for the town.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the 350-seat venue, located on the Sigatoka Riverbank, is poised to become a hub for cultural exchange, artistic expression, and community events.

He says this is a boost to the Sigatoka Town in its efforts to rebuild its image as a tourist town.

Nalumisa says the amphitheater’s construction was made possible through a collaborative effort.



“This amphitheater will be the stage upon which our communities’ stories will unfold, laughter echoes, and where community’s rhythm revolves around shared experiences. It’s a place where families will create lasting memories, where artists will showcase their talents, and where the magic of live performances will bring joy to our lives.”

Nalumisa says the People’s Republic of China provided a $90,000 grant, with $37,000 allocated for the amphitheater itself and the remaining funds designated for the resealing of the tramline car park.