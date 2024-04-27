Agriculture sector to attract innovative investments

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The agriculture sector presents numerous opportunities to attract innovative investments, placing it as a key industry in Fiji’s economy.

This was emphasized by Investment Fiji’s Manager Trade Promotion, Ananaiasa Vunituraga at the Fiji Crop & Livestock Council Farmers Forum.

Vunituraga strongly urges farmers to take advantage of resources accessible in the agriculture sector, and tap into the billion dollar markets throughout the world.

Vunituraga says that there has been underinvestment in the agriculture sector.

“In Fiji, Food and Agri is really an attractive sector. I heard one man say that “Agriculture in Fiji is the sleeping giant of the economy, waiting to be tapped.”

Vunituraga adds the agriculture sector also has the ability to expand Fiji’s export capabilities.

“We try to influence them to diversify in other sectors, and one sector that we usually put forward is agriculture. Also part of the real opportunities is Fiji as an export hub to regional markets – that is what we are also trying to promote.”

Fiji Crop & Livestock Council Chief Executive, Jiu Daunivalu says they support the movement, and they remain steadfast in their role to assist farmers.

“FCLC is an important change agent and catalyst to agri business productivity and growth; to improve income, ensure food nutrition and security, improve livelihood in consideration of sustainable farming practice.”

Investment Fiji says they remain committed to promote Fiji as an export hub to regional markets, advising Fijians to take advantage of the available opportunities in the agriculture sector.