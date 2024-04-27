Palacios wants Messi to be Argentine eternal

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios wants Lionel Messi to be an eternal part of the national team and cannot bear the thought of playing for his country without the inspirational forward.

Palacios, 25, who won the Copa America with his country in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022, admitted he found it hard to picture an Argentina side without the 36-year-old Messi, a record eight-times Ballon D’Or winner.

“For now, let’s not talk about Messi not continuing. You can never imagine the national team without Messi. We all want him to be eternal and always play with us,” he told Reuters.

Palacios also praised midfielder Angel Di Maria, who has said this year’s Copa will be his last international tournament.

“We don’t want Di Maria to retire,” he said. “He is a unique, different and historic player for the country. If he retires, we have to make the most of every training session, every camp and every game because we’re privileged to have his quality.”

The 25-year-old Palacios helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title this season, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year stranglehold on the German top flight.

“My head is in Leverkusen, doing well for the club and earning a place in the national team. I’m looking forward to the Copa America, but I have to earn my place,” he said.

Palacios also has a chance of a place in Argentina’s Under-23 squad for this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.