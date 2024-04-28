Suva in danger of missing FACT

Suva is on the verge of creating unwanted history on the domestic football scene.

The side could miss out on playing in the Digicel Fiji FACT for the first time ever.

It comes as the side was beaten 2-4 by Lautoka in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon and is now in second last place on the points table.

This as Tailevu Naitasiri beat Nadroga 2-0.

Suva under new mentor Shabneel Prasad who is the Whites fourth coach of the season has five points after eight matches.

Tailevu Naitasiri now has seven points heading into the last matches of the first round next week.

Labasa plus seven other teams will be featuring in the FACT.

Suva plays Nadi and needs a win in the next match, while Tailevu Naitasiri meets Lautoka and only needs a draw to ensure FACT qualification.

Meanwhile, once again, Suva failed to get the much needed win, as it’s off the field dramas continue to rattle the team.

Lautoka managed goals from a Sitiveni Cavuilagi brace, alongside strikes from Sakaraia Naisua and Muni Shivam Naidu.

Suva scored through Merrill Nand and Dave Radrigai.

In Nausori, goals from Mosese Nabose and Samuel Navasa helped Tailevu Naitasiri to victory.