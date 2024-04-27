President emphasizes ethical practice and future prosperity

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Annual Congress 2024. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has highlighted the role of ethical practice and forward-thinking strategies in shaping Fiji’s future economic and social landscape.

He was addressing participants at the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Annual Congress 2024.

The Congress, themed “Advancing Our Journey to the Future,” brought together industry leaders committed to upholding ethical standards, good governance, and innovative solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

President Katonivere commended their dedication, emphasizing its crucial impact on personal, organizational, and national progression.

He stressed the imperative of financial literacy and empowerment for all citizens.

“Your commitment to good governance and robust financial reporting creates an environment of transparency and trust. These are indispensable components for a functioning democracy and thriving economy. It empowers and encourages all citizens to actively participate in our shared future. It attracts investments and creates an environment that is conducive to long-term sustainable growth.”

President Katonivere also articulated Fiji’s vision as an “Ocean of Peace,” emphasizing regional stability and cooperation.

He urged collective efforts with development partners to promote sustainable industries, regional trade and enhanced quality of life.