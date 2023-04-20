FF and FLP missing from NES

Fiji Labor Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry says he will not attend the two-day National Economic Summit underway in Suva.

The FLP leader, who was critical of the summit, and FijiFirst Opposition members are absent from the summit.

Chaudhry says it is his decision not to attend and will not elaborate further.

There is no comment yet from the Opposition on why they have not decided to attend.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this morning told those present that everyone including Opposition MPs were invited.

FBC News is attempting to get comments from FijiFirst.