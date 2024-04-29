Kuruleca affirms commitment to ECE

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca is committed to early intervention in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

This was reiterated during a recent meeting with the Regional Director of Human Development for East Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank Group Dr Alberto Rodriguez.

Discussions between Kuruleca’s delegation and World Bank officials focused on key topics including ECCE, education quality and the long-term benefits of investing in early childhood education.

Article continues after advertisement

Emphasis was placed on the importance of grooming and nurturing young children’s education to foster a more equitable society.

Accompanying Dr Rodriguez were Practice Manager Dr. Cristian Aedo, Dr. Thomas Walker, Program Leader for Human Development,

Senior Education Specialist Ryoko Tomita and the Education Specialist Consultant Dr. Charmaine Kwan.