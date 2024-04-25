Nadroga to regroup ahead of round nine

Nadroga rugby coach Jale Baleirara acknowledges the need for his team to regroup before their next Skipper Cup match this weekend.

The Stallions lost to last season’s finalist Nadi 22-12 last Friday.

Baleirara says they were vulnerable in certain areas and aims to address these issues before facing Lautoka this weekend.

“We had opportunities but did not capitalize on it – that was our downfall and most of our decision let us down. But now we look ahead to our game against Lautoka where we hope to do well.”

Nadroga hosts Lautoka at Lawaqa Park at 3pm on Saturday.

Macuata and Tailevu will face off at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Yasawa hosts Namosi at Nacula ground while Naitasiri and Ba will clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tomorrow, Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.