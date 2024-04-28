PM makes trip to support Drua Women

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika match at Churchill Park [Source: Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be cheering on the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women at Ballymore Stadium when they run out to defend their Super W title this afternoon.

He says that this trip is to show his full support for the defending champions.

The Prime Minister also urges Fijians residing in Australia to come out in numbers and cheer on our women’s team at Ballymore Stadium this afternoon.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, he congratulates the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for their win against Moana Pasifika yesterday at Churchill Park, where he was present to show his support as well.

He extends his thanks to Moana Pasifika for a challenging yet exciting match.

The Drua Women will take on the Waratahs at 4 pm, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.