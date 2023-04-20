WAF’s long term vision to be discussed

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has revealed the 10 big ideas for Fiji’s Water Sector Strategy 2050.

Tuisawau says the water and sanitation infrastructure requires long-term thinking.

He says as a nation, for the first time, the Water Sector 2050 Strategy will provide a national vision of water and ensure that we are not in the same position come the year 2050.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says the coalition government had promised to seriously look into the water sector with a strong view to improving water and wastewater services to common Fijians.

He says that considering Fiji’s current and future challenges, diverse views are required to create a common vision and an action plan for water in 2050.

He says the backbone of the Water sector strategy 2050 includes the top-level priorities driven by the sector’s purpose and the challenges Fiji faces

Tuisawau says he looks forward to the discussions that will take place during the Thematic Area 10 on Water Resource

Management and focusing on the water and sewage sectors that will take place during the 2023 National Economic Summit.